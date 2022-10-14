Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

West Brom managers quiz – how much can you remember about the club’s former bosses?

byJames Ray
14 October 2022
1 minute read
No comments
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

West Brom have had a whole host of different managers over the course of their history, all with varying degrees of success.

West Brom are currently without a boss at the time of writing though. They recently made the decision to part ways with Steve Bruce following his dismal spell in charge of The Hawthorns.

He took over in a bid to get the Baggies’ promotion push back on track last season after they fell away under Valerien Ismael.

However, he wasn’t able to arrest the slide and leaves them perilously placed in the Championship table. It will be hoped there’s brighter days ahead, though it remains to be seen just who takes charge.

But how well do you know the club’s managers of the past?

Test your knowledge and try your luck the latest West Brom quiz on The72 – how much can you remember about the club’s former bosses?

1 of 12

True or false - Upon his appointment in 2009, Roberto Di Matteo became West Brom's first ever manager from outside the UK and Ireland.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Author
James Ray
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0