Tony Mowbray opens up on possibility of bringing League One loan star back to Sunderland

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has failed to rule out the possibility of recalling Jack Diamond amid his impressive start to life on loan with Lincoln City.

Sunderland sanctioned another loan exit for promising forward Diamond in then summer transfer window.

After two successful spells with Harrogate Town, Diamond has now stepped up to League One with Lincoln City, and he’s made a promising start to life at Sincil Bank too. He has four goals in seven games, including a hat-trick in a huge 6-3 win over Bristol Rovers.

It’s form that has piqued the interests of Sunderland fans too, with Mowbray now discussing the 22-year-old’s situation.

As quoted by The Northern Echo, the Black Cats boss revealed that he was impressed by a performance from Diamond in a pre-season friendly vs Hartlepool United before he became manager. He then added that if he’s in flying form, there will be a consideration for a recall.

“Every loan I’ve ever done has a recall clause, so we’ll be able to bring him back in January if we want to,” he said.

“We watch Jack’s clips every week. He was nominated for the Player of the Month the other month, and scored a hat-trick a couple of weeks ago.

“I actually saw him play in Sunderland’s pre-season game at Hartlepool – I was there with the Hartlepool owner and Gary Pallister, who is a good friend – and I thought Jack Diamond played well that night. He looked sharp and clever with the ball down the left-hand side, always chopping it back and putting it across the box.

“But then a week later he’d gone on loan.

“If he goes away and is sub all the time, not getting into a lower-league team, then he’s probably in the right place, developing and learning what it’s like to be subbed off or left out of the team.

“But if he bangs in 20 goals before January, this club have to sit there and think, ‘Right, hang on a minute, why have we got an asset away scoring all those goals?’”

1 of 15 Who made more appearances for Sunderland? Michael Gray Dean Whitehead

Still pushing for a breakthrough…

After his first strong stint with Harrogate Town, Diamond did earn a shot in the Sunderland first-team.

It came in the 2020/21 campaign, during which he managed five goals and six assists in 39 games across all competitions. The versatile attacker made a decent impression but on the whole, it seemed he wasn’t quite ready for a regular starting role.

Many thought he deserved a shot in League One football last season though, so it was a surprise to see him return to the Sulphurites for a second stint.

The promising start he’s made at Lincoln City is certainly reason for encouragement and it seems Mowbray is an admirer, so it remains to be seen just how his situation pans out when the January transfer window comes around.