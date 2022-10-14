‘They’re up against it’ – Stockport County v Grimsby Town prediction: The72

Stockport County host Grimsby Town in League Two action on Saturday afternoon.

Stockport County come into this weekend’s clash off the back of an important win over Bradford City.

It had been a difficult run for Dave Challinor’s side prior, so to take all three points back from Valley Parade may well have marked an important moment in their season. It’s put a bit more distance between them and the drop, moving them four points clear and into 16th.

As for fellow 2021/22 promotion-winners Grimsby Town, they’ve enjoyed a decent start to life back in the EFL.

Paul Hurst’s side sit in 11th spot after 12 games, with their away form playing a key role in their success. They’re undefeated in five on the road and had won their last four away games in a row before being held to a 1-1 draw to Salford City. But after a 3-0 win over Crawley Town last time out, the Mariners will be keen to make it two in a row.

Here, a handful of our writers offer their score predictions ahead of the tie…

James Ray

“I’m among those who expected more from Stockport County upon their return to the EFL, but their win over Bradford City last time out has the potential to be a real turning point for Challinor and co.

“They’re up against it this weekend though, with Grimsby Town providing a stern test on the road this season.

“I wouldn’t like to write off either side here. County might have the win in their sails after their victory over the Bantams last time out, but the Mariners’ away form means they could easily take all three points here too.

“I’m going to go for a draw though.”

Score prediction: Stockport County 1-1 Grimsby Town

Luke Phelps

“There’s only four teams sat in between these two in the table, but there’s seven points between them. Grimsby have made the much better start to the season and with a play-off place up for grabs this weekend, they’ll be right up for it.

“Stockport have made a steady start to life back in the Football League and they have the players to give anyone in this league a good game.

“But I’m backing Grimsby to come away with a win this weekend – it’ll be a close one, but I’ll say that Grimsby will nick this one.”

Score prediction: Stockport County 0-1 Grimsby Town