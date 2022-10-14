‘They’re going to be up against it here’ – Ipswich Town v Lincoln City prediction: The72

Ipswich Town host Lincoln City in League One on Saturday afternoon.

Ipswich Town welcome Lincoln City to Portman Road looking to make it four wins on the bounce after recent victories over Portsmouth, Cambridge United, and Morecambe.

The Tractor Boys have been impressive under Kieran McKenna this season and are currently 2nd in the table, just one point off leaders Plymouth Argyle.

Lincoln City meanwhile, will need to improve if they are to get anything from their trip to East Anglia. The Imps have failed to win or score in their last two games and are currently languishing down in 18th.

Mark Kennedy’s side should not be taken lightly though, impressive victories over Derby County and Bristol Rovers just last month mean they can be a match for anyone on their day.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Ollie Trout

“I have been more than impressed with Ipswich Town this season and I expect them to be in the promotion places come May. McKenna has got the Tractor Boys playing with belief and confidence. They are force going forward and don’t concede many either.

“This will be a tough task for Lincoln City but they shouldn’t be written off completely, there is plenty of talent in Kennedy’s young squad and they are more than capable of causing an upset here.

“However, I can’t see anything other than a home win here. I don’t think it will be all plain sailing for Ipswich Town but I’m confident they will get the job done.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 2-0 Lincoln City

James Ray

“After their defeat to Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town have been fantastic. Seeing them bounce back from a tough defeat in this fashion should fill supporters with confidence in their current squad and managerial team.

“The Imps travel to Portman Road with the aim of pulling off an impressive victory over a tough side, but I can’t help but feel they’re going to be up against it here. They’ll have to be at the top of their game to come out on top here and with exciting players like Jack Diamond in their ranks, there’s always the chance for a moment of magic.

“However, it might be one-way traffic here. I’m going for a comfortable home win.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 3-0 Lincoln City