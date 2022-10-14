‘They’ll return to winning ways here’ – Leyton Orient v Northampton Town prediction: The72

Leyton Orient welcome Northampton Town to Brisbane Road in a League Two clash on Saturday.

The O’s made a stunning start to the season by going unbeaten in their first ten games, but results have declined in recent weeks after being one of the form teams in the country.

Richie Wellens’ side drew their previous fixture away to Doncaster Rovers with Paul Smyth’s first-half strike cancelled out by Harrison Biggins’ 76th-minute equaliser leaving Orient in 2nd place.

The Cobblers have also made an excellent beginning to their campaign, winning eight of their 13 games. But they have lost in their previous two, so they will want to get back to winning ways.

Jon Brady’s men lost to Salford City in their last outing, with Ethan Galbraith’s 46th-minute goal the difference between the two sides, meaning they currently occupy the 3rd spot.

Ahead of this Saturday’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Ben Pitkeathly

“Orient have looked superb under Wellens, and the form of individuals like Idris El Mizouni, among others, has fired them towards the top end of the table, but they face sturdy opposition in their visitors from Northampton.

“Sam Hoskins has starred for the Cobblers so far, but illness in the camp has impacted recent results, so a win is needed to sustain their place in the fourth tier’s top three, with last weekend’s visitors Salford City lurking.

“Both teams look early contenders for promotion from the division, but a dip in results in the last few games means they will be determined to claim the three points. I don’t think either will get all three points here though.”

Score prediction: Leyton Orient 2-2 Northampton Town

James Ray

“Neither side will want to slip to a third game without a win here, setting up for a really intriguing encounter between two of League Two’s best sides so far this season.

“For me, the difference will be the Cobblers’ defence. It’s proving to be more leaky than those around them and I think that with Leyton Orient backed by the home crowd, they might just be able to overcome Brady’s side.

“This could be a high-scoring one though. Northampton are the league’s top scorers for a reason and while I’ll back them to get on the scoreboard, I think Orient have the edge. They’ll return to winning ways here.”

Score prediction: Leyton Orient 2-1 Northampton Town