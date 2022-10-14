‘The wait continues…’ – Sky Sports pundit reveals prediction for Hull City v Birmingham City

Hull City host Birmingham City on Sunday afternoon with both sides keen to put some more distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

Hull City remain without a manager coming into this weekend’s clash with John Eustace’s Birmingham City.

Andy Dawson has been in charge on a caretaker basis since the Tigers’ decision to part ways with Shota Arveladze at the end of the last international break. Since then, plenty of names have been linked with the vacant post, but no one has assumed the role permanently yet.

Birmingham City were victorious over Bristol City last time out thanks to a brace from Arsenal loanee Auston Trusty. It leaves the Blues five points clear of the drop in 16th, though Eustace will still be more than aware of the task that remains after his promising start to life at St. Andrew’s.

Now, ahead of the game, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has revealed his score prediction.

It his predictions column, he’s backed both to emerge with a point, anticipating an entertaining 2-2 draw. He said:

“The wait continues for a new manager at Hull City. But they are not the only club still looking for a boss in this league, such has been the early turnover this season.

“Birmingham enjoyed a great win over Bristol City last weekend. It was important to continue to give themselves some breathing space above the bottom three. I’m not sure they can rely on an Auston Trusty brace every week! I’ll go for this one to be an entertaining draw.”

A share of the spoils…

A point each won’t do an awful lot for either club’s position in the Championship.

The Blues could go as high as 13th if results go in their favour and there’s a strong goal difference swing.

As for Hull City though, their dreadful goal difference means a move from 20th is unlikely.

Birmingham City will be aiming to continue their resilient performances as they exceed expectations in the early stages of the season, though the Tigers will be desperate to amend their dreadful defensive record, having conceded 26 goals already.

The game kicks off at 15:00 on Sunday afternoon and will be shown live on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.