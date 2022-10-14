‘Something needs to change’ – Cardiff City v Coventry City prediction: The72

Cardiff City welcome Coventry City to the Cardiff City Stadium in a Championship clash on Saturday.

Cardiff City are unbeaten in their previous three fixtures but remain managerless after the sacking of Steve Morison in September, with Mark Hudson appointed on an interim basis.

Hudson’s side were victorious on the road in their last outing with a convincing 3-1 win over Wigan Athletic thanks to goals from Callum Robinson, Sheyi Ojo and Ryan Wintle, leaving them in 12th place on 18 points.

As for Coventry City, they have struggled so far this season with only one win in their opening ten games putting the pressure on manager Mark Robins, despite being three games behind due to issues with the CBS Arena’s playing surface.

Robins’ men lost against Burnley in their last fixture, with Nathan Tella’s first-half strike the difference between the sides as they continue to be rooted to the bottom of the table on seven points.

Ahead of this Saturday’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Ben Pitkeathly

“With the assurance that the Bluebirds are not actively seeking to appoint a new boss in the near future, Hudson can continue to make his mark on the team and build on their recent patch of good form.

“The Sky Blues need positive results as quick as possible to escape the 24th position in the second tier, and the return of Callum O’Hare will be a crucial boost to the squad’s morale.

“On current form, the Welsh outfit should win convincingly, but teams tend to fight when their manager is under pressure, meaning Coventry may provide stiff opposition.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Coventry City

1 of 12 Who was Coventry City manager before Mark Robins' return in 2017? Andy Thorn Tony Mowbray Russell Slade Steven Pressley

James Ray

“Mark Hudson has enjoyed a strong caretaker stint in charge of the Bluebirds so far and will be hoping another win puts him in a strong position for the permanent post at the Cardiff City Stadium.

“They’re still a tough side to predict though, so their upcoming clash with Coventry City makes for a difficult game to call.

“If the Sky Blues can get the ground rocking like they did at times last season, they might have enough to pick up some important points. However, Robins’ men are struggling at the moment and something needs to change sooner rather than later.

“Callum O’Hare’s seemingly imminent return will be a boost, but I don’t think it will be enough here. I’m backing Cardiff.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 1-2 Cardiff City