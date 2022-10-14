Rotherham United team news and predicted XI to face Huddersfield Town as star picks up ‘nasty’ injury

Rotherham United host fellow Yorkshire side Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Saturday.

The struggling Terriers are welcomed to the AESSEAL New York Stadium, with their opponents on poor form recently.

Rotherham United are without a win in their last four outings, scoring just one goal in the process. New boss Matt Taylor arrived early last week from Exeter City, and whilst his side have shown glimpses of quality in the two games he has been in charge of, they’ve ultimately failed to hit the ground running.

As for Huddersfield Town, they sit down in 23rd place but did get their third win of the season over the weekend, being on the better side of a 2-0 scoreline at home to Hull City.

Ahead of the all-Yorkshire showdown, we look at the latest Rotherham United team news…

Rotherham United team news…

Right-back Peter Kioso was involved in the Millers’ reserve game on Tuesday – the 45 minutes he played being his first minutes in over six weeks after picking up a groin injury in August.

Midfield star Jamie Lindsay also featured in the same reserve game, but was taken off with a painful facial injury.

In his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Taylor provided an update on the 27-year-old’s condition:

“He’s sore and he’s struggling to eat, naturally because his face is so sore. We can only train him in a certain way which avoids physical contact.

“We’ll keep an eye on him for the weekend and continue to monitor his progress. It’s a shame because we wanted to see him get more match minutes but the most important thing is that he’s come through it, because it was a nasty injury.”

Other than that, Rotherham United have a fully-fit squad.

Predicted XI

Johansson (GK)

Humphreys

Wood

Hall

Norton-Cuffy

Barlaser

Wiles

Rathbone

Ferguson

Ogbene

Washington

Cameron Humphreys and Richard Wood could replace Lee Peltier and Wes Harding to freshen up the back line, whilst Conor Washington may come back into the starting XI in place of Tom Eaves to provide more pace up top.

The game on Saturday gets underway at 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports.