QPR team news and predicted XI to face Luton Town with summer signing set to return

QPR travel to Luton Town in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

QPR will be looking to earn a fourth-successive win in the Championship this weekend, with the R’s in with a chance of moving into 1st place of the table.

Mick Beale’s side currently sit in 3rd – level on points with both Norwich City and Sheffield United ahead of them.

Luton Town meanwhile sit in 10th after putting together a strong run of form.

Nathan Jones’ Hatters have lost just one of their last nine in the Championship, having drawn their last two.

QPR team news

QPR have had some key injuries to contend with this season. The latest name on the sidelines is Chris Willock and he’s expected to miss the next few games.

Elsewhere, summer signing Taylor Richards is expected to be involved this weekend, with Sinclair Armstrong also available for selection.

Ethan Laird faces a late fitness check after coming off early v Reading last time out.

1 of 10 QPR netted 60 Championship goals last season. But who was the campaign’s top scorer? Lyndon Dykes Charlie Austin Andre Gray Chris Willock

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Paal

Clarke-Salter

Balogun

Kakay

Johansen

Field

Iroegbunam

Chair

Dykes

Roberts

Defensively, Beale has options. Leon Balogun was rested v Reading and so he’ll be fit and available, whilst Rob Dickie made his return from injury last time out.

Expect Osman Kakay to start on the right after impressing off the bench v Reading, and expect an unchanged side in midfield and attack with the R’s currently in good form.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 12:30pm.