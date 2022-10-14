Mark Robins issues reassuring update on Coventry City man amid ACL injury blow

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has said Tyler Walker will be sidelined for only ‘a week or two’ after tearing his ACL against Burnley.

Coventry City striker Walker was handed only his second start of the Championship campaign against Burnley last week.

He managed 60 minutes before being withdrawn from the action as the Clarets emerged 1-0 victors thanks to a first-half strike from in-form loan star Nathan Tella.

Walker didn’t come through the game unscathed though, with Robins now detailing that he has suffered an ACL injury.

With ACL injuries, the instant fear is that the player will be facing a lengthy spell out. However, as quoted by Coventry Live, Coventry City boss Robins that Walker has only suffered a tear rather than a rupture, meaning he faces only ‘a week or two’ on the sidelines.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“There’s an injury to Tyler Walker who has torn a ligament.

“He’s torn his ACL and when you hear that it sounds horrific. It’s not great but it’s miles better than it could have been, and thankfully he’s only going to be out for a week or two.

“Tyler being missing is certainly not something we wanted to see but, as I said, he’ll be back with us pretty quickly, I think, and it’s significantly better news than if it was a rupture. So hopefully, touch wood, it will only be a couple of weeks away.”

In the meantime…

With Walker facing a short spell on the sidelines, Robins will have to shuffle his attacking options somewhat from the side that started against Burnley last time out.

Viktor Gyokeres will surely keep his place in the starting XI but it will be between Matt Godden, Martyn Waghorn and Fabio Tavares to battle it out for the spot alongside the towering Swede.

Godden has been the favoured choice for much of the season but dropped out the side for Walker amid a dip in form. It remains to be seen if he resumes his role in the side this weekend though, or if a chance is given to either Waghorn or Tavares.