‘I’ve never disclosed this’ – Previous Championship and League Two interest in Harrogate Town boss revealed

Harrogate Town chairman Irving Weaver has revealed the club have received approaches from a Championship and League Two club regarding manager Simon Weaver previously.

Harrogate Town boss Weaver has been in charge at Wetherby Road since 2009.

He’s led the Sulphurites from the lower echelons of non-league football all the way up to the EFL, making him a highly admired figure among supporters and the longest-serving boss across all clubs in the Football League.

Weaver is under pressure from supporters at the moment though after a poor start to the 2022/23 campaign.

The question was raised over his future at a recent fan forum and during said forum, club chairman and Weaver’s father, Irving, revealed that there has been interest in his son’s services before.

As quoted by the Harrogate Advertiser, the chairman said that a Championship club made an approach while an unnamed League Two side contacted Weaver directly six weeks ago to discuss a possible switch. On the interest, Irving Weaver said:

“I’ve never disclosed this, but Simon has had a couple of offers because of the success he’s brought to the club.

“One was from the Championship, and they talked to us for a long time, not that we ever discussed anything, they just wanted us to come down to the club and meet them, and we’ve not done that.