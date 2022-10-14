‘It doesn’t bode particularly well for…’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Watford v Norwich City

Watford host Norwich City in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Two of last season’s relegated Premier League sides meet in the Championship tomorrow, with Watford welcoming Norwich City to Vicarage Road.

Norwich sit in 2nd place ahead of this weekend but Dean Smith’s side have hit a mini dip in form having won just one of their last four league fixtures.

Watford meanwhile under new boss Slaven Bilic have lost their last two, slipping down into 14th in the process.

Making his prediction ahead of the game, Sky Sports’ David Prutton writes:

“It doesn’t bode particularly well for Slaven Bilic that he has lost as many games in three as Rob Edwards did in 10 at Watford. You know how quickly pressure can build, and the 4-0 win at Stoke already looks a long way away.

“Norwich suffered a real blip against Preston last weekend. I certainly wasn’t expecting them to concede three and lose in that game. I’ll tip them to bounce back with victory at Vicarage Road.”

Prutton predicts a 2-1 win for Norwich City.

Norwich City could move into 1st place with a point this weekend, with the Canaries level on points with Sheffield United who currently top of the table, and QPR who sit in 3rd.

Watford meanwhile could jump as high as 8th with a win, depending on other results of course.

1 of 10 Which EFL club is currently managed by Ian Evatt? Burnley Bolton Wanderers Blackpool Barnsley

Watford’s woes…

The job at Watford may be greater than Bilic first thought. He’s finding it tough so far and the visit of Norwich City certainly won’t be an easy task.

The Canaries will see this game as a perfect opportunity to return to winning ways after a tough run of games, but Watford can never be underestimated in the Championship.

It’s going to be an exciting game with both teams in need of a win.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm on Saturday evening and will be shown live on Sky Sports.