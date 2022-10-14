‘I understand…’ – Les Ferdinand asked about Chris Willock contract talks in QPR fan forum

QPR’s director of football Les Ferdinand says that the club are ‘in the midst’ in discussing new contracts with certain players.

QPR held a fans forum last night.

A number of topics were discussed and one of the topics that came up was player contracts – specifically the contract of Chris Willock.

The attacker is out of contract next summer, but QPR have the option to extend his stay by a further year.

When asked about whether or not the club are making an effort to extend his stay, Ferdinand replied (via West London Sport):

“We’re in the midst of talking to people at the moment and seeing where we can go with it.

“It’s a financial situation. I understand the boys are happy here, so now’s a good time. We’re speaking at the moment and hopefully we can speak the numbers that make them happy to sign and stay.”

Willock, 24, scored seven goals and assisted 11 in 35 Championship outings last time round. This season under Mick Beale, Willock has six goals in nine league outings already.

He’s been a key player once again but Willock is currently sidelined for the next few weeks.

New deal for Willock is key…

Expect QPR to extend Willock’s stay by a further year, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2025.

Come next summer though, teams will surely be looking at Willock who will have a year left on his contract by that time.

He’s proving himself to be a really exciting player in the Championship and QPR might yet need to secure promotion to secure Willock’s long-term future.

Replacing him would be very difficult but should he be moved on, the R’s would be in line for another big payday.

QPR v Luton Town kicks off at 12:30pm tomorrow afternoon.