‘I fancy them to nick this one’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Sunderland v Wigan Athletic

Sunderland host Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland come into the clash in 13th place in the table and winless in four games. Having impressed in the opening stages of the season they have fallen off the boil in recent weeks. They will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light tomorrow.

The Latics are in 9th after 13 games played, but their inconsistency has cost them a place higher up in the standings. They have won four of their last seven, and boast one of the best away records in the division. They will be hoping to extend their good run away from the DW Stadium against the Black Cats.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton has issued his prediction for how the game will play out.

“Sunderland’s striker issue is starting to have a real impact. With Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms they could challenge for the top six this season, and will hope to get the latter back as soon as possible. It remains to be seen whether he will be fit enough for Saturday,” he said.

“Wigan dug out a big win in midweek. It was a scrappy 1-0 against Blackburn but it was the first home win of the season. They are excellent on the road as well, with the best record of any side in the Championship. I fancy them to nick this one.”

Prutton has predicted Wigan Athletic will come away with all three points and ‘nick’ a 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light. The result could see them into the top six, but only if other results go their way this weekend.

Thoughts…

Sunderland’s poor run of form and lack of striker options could cost them in their hopes of getting out of the division, and their poor run could be set to continue when they face Wigan tomorrow afternoon.

It will likely be a tight game and so one goal could decide it as Prutton predicts. Wigan Athletic haven’t been big goalscorers and so 1-0 looks a solid prediction from the Sky Sports pundit and presenter.

Wigan Athletic will need consistency if they are to mount a push for the play-offs and if they can hit a run of form over the coming weeks before the international break for the World Cup they may just start to believe that is a possibility.