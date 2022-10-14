Huddersfield Town team news and predicted XI to face Rotherham United with midfielder back in contention

Huddersfield Town travel to South Yorkshire to face Rotherham United in the Championship this weekend.

Huddersfield Town make the fairly short trip to Rotherham United’s AESSEAL New York Stadium for what is setting up to be an enthralling encounter.

New boss Mark Fotheringham picked up his first win in charge last weekend, beating Hull City 2-0 in front of the Sky Sports cameras. The West Yorkshire side are in 23rd place but have lost just one of their last four outings, so they could come into this one fairly confident.

As for the Millers, they are also under new management, with Matt Taylor arriving from Exeter City early last week. They sit in 18th place after such a promising start, but are now winless in their last four league games.

It’s a clash between two Yorkshire sides who will be desperate for a win, and here we look at the latest Huddersfield Town team news ahead of the face off…

Huddersfield Town team news…

According to Leon Wobschall of the Yorkshire Post, the Terriers have no fresh injury concerns, meaning Fotheringham will have the same squad to pick from the side that beat Hull City on Sunday.

Injured duo Luke Mbete and Jonathan Hogg are unlikely to return, whilst midfielder David Kasumu is back in contention after serving his one-match ban.

Predicted XI

Nicholls (GK)

Lees

Helik

Nakayama

Thomas

Rudoni

Camara

Jackson

Holmes

Ward

Rhoades

This would see a rather unsurprising unchanged side from Fotheringham with the Terriers impressing massively last time out to claim a much-needed win.

Morale will be high in the squad ahead of the tie, which gets underway at 12:30pm on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.