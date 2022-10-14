Free agent completes move to League Two club after summer Bradford City release

Bradford City’s former striker Theo Robinson has completed a move to Hartlepool United, it has been confirmed.

Bradford City made the decision not to renew Robinson’s deal in the summer.

The experienced striker had only been with the Bantams for the 2021/22 season, scoring four goals in 26 before his release.

Since then, Robinson has remained out of the game as a free agent. Now though, he’s back in the game and back in League Two, with his latest move confirmed on Thursday evening.

As announced on their official club website, Hartlepool United have secured the signing of Robinson. He joins the Pools on a free transfer, coming in to bolster Keith Curle’s options at the top of the pitch.

He brings with him a wealth of experience in the EFL. Robinson has played over 100 games in all of the Championship, League One and League Two, previously enjoying fruitful spells with Southend United, Derby County and Colchester United amongst others.

1 of 10 Which EFL club is currently managed by Ian Evatt? Burnley Bolton Wanderers Blackpool Barnsley

A worthwhile addition?

The goals haven’t exactly been flowing for the Pools this season and summer signing Josh Umerah has been the man behind most of them.

It will be hoped the signing of Robinson can bring about some increased competition for a starting spot to help bring the best out of the current options at Victoria Park, while his experience of the division could be beneficial to those who are still settling in after a busy summer transfer window.

Whether Robinson can hit his previous heights, it remains to be seen. But, it’s a low-risk signing for Curle and co, so it will be hoped that the new striker can help lift the Pools back up the League Two table.