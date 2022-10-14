Ex-Watford boss linked with Middlesbrough and West Brom interviewed by PL club

Former Watford and Forest Green Rovers boss Rob Edwards was interviewed for the Wolves job earlier this week, reports John Percy.

Edwards was installed as the new Watford boss going into this season. But after 10 games at the helm, he was dismissed and replaced with Slaven Bilic who’s since lost two of his opening three in charge.

But the 39-year-old Edwards has been tipped to make an immediate return to management with reports linking him with both Middlesbrough and West Brom recently.

But Telegraph journalist Percy has now revealed that Edwards – who played for Wolves between 2004 and 2008 – has been interviewed for the vacant job at the Molineux.

#Wolves interviewed former player and ex-Watford manager Rob Edwards today. Process to appoint a new manager still in early stages with other contenders from UK & abroad to be approached, but Edwards is a surprise option. Reputation with club v high #wwfc https://t.co/rEpB0FVmo0 — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) October 12, 2022

Edwards guided Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two last season, before making the step up to the Championship with Watford.

That seemed like a big step up, so Edwards now taking on the Wolves job seems like it’d be an ever bigger challenge for the young coach.

He has admirers in the Championship though and so another Championship job could be a realistic option for Edwards.

Where next for Edwards?

Despite his tough showing at Watford, he still has credibility, and it doesn’t seem like he’ll be out of management for long.

But after being so poorly treated at Vicarage Road, Edwards will surely bide his time and wait for the right opportunity to come along before jumping back into the dugout.

A move to Middlesbrough seemed his most likely outcome last week, but those links have gone a bit quiet now.

West Brom are being linked but they’re being linked with a number of people so far, and so Edwards just seems like one of many that the Baggies are considering.

But a move to Wolves, although unlikely, can’t be ruled out.