Comment: Media frenzy following Bruce sacking isn’t helping West Brom, the Baggies board need to take control

West Brom are one of eight teams to have sacked their manager during this current season, and the Baggies opening is one of four that is still vacant.

Cardiff City, Hull City, Middlesbrough and West Brom are all looking for a new and permanent manager after parting ways with their previous bosses – four teams with Premier League history but who are all a way off a return to the promised land.

West Brom were there most recently. Yet of the four, they sit lowest in the table and seem like the team furthest away from challenging for a return to the top flight. And one could also argue that, of the four, the West Brom job looks the most untenable and undesirable to any manager with credibility.

Bruce will certainly go down as one of West Brom’s worst managers of the 21st Century. His record in charge backs up that claim and the football on display does too. But there’s a fair portion of West Brom fans who accept that West Brom’s current predicament isn’t purely down to Bruce’s inept, but the board’s as well.

Baggies owner Guochuan Lai and chief executive Ron Gourlay are under-fire. Lai has overseen the club’s fall from the Premier League, whilst Gourlay oversaw the appointment of Bruce and what is now perhaps the lowest ebb in the club’s modern history. Relegation into League One is thrown around as joke among rival football fans in the Midlands but now, for West Brom, it’s no joke. It’s a very real possibility.

Bruce out – but who next?

The media have had a field day since Bruce’s sacking. It’s so easy to link the club with any old manager because they appointed Bruce less than a year ago – the definition of ‘any old manager’. Chris Wilder, Scott Parker, Sean Dyche, Gary Rowett. You name him. West Brom have been linked with them over the past five days.

As the days have drawn on though, the club are being linked with more contemporary names in Carlos Corberan, Swansea City boss Russell Martin and Leam Richardson at Wigan Athletic – the latter two though have quashed reports linking them with a potential move to The Hawthorns.

So far, the media have controlled West Brom’s managerial search. Neither Lai nor Gourlay have had anything public to say and it’s only adding to the current chaos and uncertainty that surrounds West Brom. The club need to take a stand, or at least give the fans a update on proceedings – there wasn’t even any comments from Gourlay or Lai within the club’s statement that announced the sacking of Bruce.

West Brom need to take a few leaves out of the books of others. One such team is Rotherham United who were recently dealt a hammer blow when Paul Warne left to take on the Derby County job. The Millers were without a manager for 12 days but in that time, they kept their fans up to speed with what was going on behind the scenes.

Their statement which revealed that Warne was leaving for Derby County informed fans that the process of finding a new manager was underway, that the club had received numerous applications and that they would also keep them in the loop throughout. Which they did. Rotherham released another statement little over a week later, revealing that they were in talks with Matt Taylor, before announcing him a few days later.

The reasons for Rotherham United being more in touch with their fan base need not mentioning. Genuine ownership prevails in the most difficult of times. For West Brom fans, and as Bruce politely pointed out before his departure, the road ahead is a difficult one. But why? The club has some top quality players and the facilities of a team who recently spent eight years in the Premier League.

The answer, sadly, is plain to see.

If the current Baggies hierarchy are to salvage their reputation and bring the club out of this current slump, then they can start by being more open about ongoings at the club. Keep the fans informed about the search to find Bruce’s successor. So far, they haven’t, and media reports of this manager and that manager being of interest to the club, before being shut down by another source or by the manager himself, only serves to portray the current dysfunction at The Hawthorns.

That however, seems like very wishful thinking.