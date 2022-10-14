‘Choosing where I wanted to play…’ – Elijah Dixon-Bonner sends message to QPR fans after completing move

QPR announced the signing of Elijah Dixon-Bonner on a free transfer yesterday.

Dixon-Bonner, 21, has joined QPR following his release from Liverpool earlier this year.

The ex-Arsenal youngster spent several years in the Reds’ youth ranks where he previously worked under current QPR boss Mick Beale.

And after reports had linked with him a move to west London, the R’s announced the signing yesterday.

Soon after, the midfielder had a message for QPR fans:

Choosing where I wanted to play my football in the next stage of my career was an important decision and there’s no better place for me than @QPR , a great club that I am proud to be a part of. Really excited to be here 😁 pic.twitter.com/BzgesXrnFv — Elijah Dixon-Bonner (@edixonbonner99) October 13, 2022

Dixon-Bonner made a handful of cup appearances for Liverpool before his release, having played in the UEFA Youth League and for England’s U17 side as well.

He looks to be an exciting signing for QPR but expect the R’s to work him in the club’s development squad for a while, until he’s ready to come into the Championship fold.

QPR currently sit in 3rd place of the table after a run of four-straight wins, with a game at Luton Town on the agenda tomorrow lunchtime.

One for the future…

QPR are no stranger to bringing in a fairly unknown quantity who wasn’t wanted elsewhere, and making them into a gem.

Dixon-Bonner will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of players like Ebere Eze who shone for the R’s after being released by a number of clubs.

He’ll have to work hard to make his way into what is an in-form side though, but QPR will give Dixon-Bonner a great platform to hopefully progress on and gain some experience.

Luton Town v QPR kicks off at 12:30pm tomorrow.