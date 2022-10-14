‘Can’t see anything other than…’ – MK Dons v Plymouth Argyle prediction: The72

MK Dons host Plymouth Argyle in League One on Saturday afternoon.

League leaders Plymouth Argyle travel to Stadium MK in irresistible form having won seven of their last eight matches and comfortably dispatched of Accrington Stanley last weekend.

There has been no stopping Steven Schumacher’s side so far and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points on Saturday.

Plymouth’s opponents MK Dons have been a team on the slide this season, recording just ten points from the 12 games played. Liam Manning guided his side to the play-offs last season but after busy summer, they’ve struggled this season.

The Dons were expected to be challenging at the top end of the table again this season but currently find themselves third from bottom.

The hosts will have their work cut out to get anything from the game but a win against the league’s top team would certainly boost their confidence moving forward.

Here, some of The72’s writers make their predictions ahead of the game…

Ollie Trout

“I’m not sure what’s happened to MK Dons this season, it was another lifeless performance in their midweek defeat at home to Bristol Rovers and you do wonder where they go from here. I do expect them to turn things around eventually, but Manning could find himself under big pressure if they don’t start picking up points soon.

“Plymouth Argyle are a lot less predictable this season and regular changes of formation and style are paying off, the quality in the side is also a big factor and I can see them staying the course at the top under Schumacher.

“MK Dons shouldn’t be completely written off in this one and a game against the in-form side in the division could be just what they need to kickstart their campaign. The Pilgrims can be a little vulnerable on the road too, but I can’t see anything other than an away win.”

Score prediction: MK Dons 1-3 Plymouth Argyle

James Ray

“Plymouth Argyle have looked absolutely fantastic ever since their last defeat against Charlton Athletic back in mid-August.

“They’re a club on the up under Schumacher and with MK Dons enduring a dismal start to the new season, I can’t see their strong form coming to an end this weekend. The Pilgrims are undefeated in four on the road while MK have lost their last three home games.

“It remains to be seen just how long Manning gets to turn things around after last season’s success, but their struggles won’t end here. I’m going for an away win.”

Score prediction: MK Dons 0-2 Plymouth Argyle