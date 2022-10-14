‘Can hardly get much worse’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Reading v West Brom

Reading host West Brom in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Reading sit in 5th place of the Championship table ahead of tomorrow’s game, compared to managerless West Brom who sit in 22nd.

The Baggies parted ways with Steve Bruce at the start of this week after a run of eight games without a win in the Championship.

The Royals meanwhile continue to hold their own in the top-six having taken 22 points from their opening 13 games of the season – a win this weekend could see them move into 1st depending on other results.

And making his prediction for the game, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton writes:

“It’s the first time all season that Reading have failed to win in back-to-back games, which shows what an incredible campaign they’ve put together so far. It’s also been a couple of really tough fixtures, so it’s not too much to worry about yet.

“West Brom parted company with Steve Bruce, which was inevitable after the results they’ve had. It remains to be seen who they appoint, but with the squad they have they can hardly get much worse. Score draw here for me.”

Prutton predicts a 1-1 scoreline.

Richard Beale will lead West Brom into this weekend whilst the club search for Bruce’s permanent successor.

1 of 10 Who did West Brom draw with on the opening day of last season? Bournemouth Fulham Sheffield United Middlesbrough

A tough one to call…

Whilst West Brom were worsening under Bruce, they’re more than capable of competing against some of the bigger teams in the league.

And perhaps Bruce’s exit will give the players a new lease of life, but coming up against a Reading side looking to move into the automatic promotion places will be difficult.

Reading will also be looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat v QPR last time out and Royals boss Paul Ince will surely see this game as a good opportunity to get back to winning ways.

But a draw seems like a safe bet, with West Brom often proving hard to beat.

The game kicks off at 3pm tomorrow afternoon.