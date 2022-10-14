‘A real contender’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Luton Town v QPR

Luton Town host QPR in the Championship in the early kick-off on Saturday afternoon.

Luton Town come into the game unbeaten in five games, winning two and drawing three during that time. They sit in 10th position and will be looking to continue their run and potentially get into the top six come the end of the weekend.

Similarly, QPR are on a strong run of their own and are also unbeaten in five games. They are in a slightly better position than Saturday’s opponents having won four of those five, drawing the other. They are 3rd in the table going into this weekend’s clash and could go top with a win.

The game promises to be an interesting one and pundit and presenter David Prutton has issued his prediction in his weekly column on the Sky Sports website.

“Luton are lurking in a nice position in the table right now, going under the radar a little. I’ve said before it was always going to be tough to live up to last season’s campaign, but they have steadied after a tricky start and another play-off tilt doesn’t look completely out of the question,” he said.

“QPR are on a great run and have emerged as a real contender in recent weeks. Michael Beale’s plan is coming together and they are right up there this season. I’ll back them to make it four wins in a row.”

Prutton has opted for a 2-1 QPR win on Saturday, which would see them go top ahead of the rest of the weekend’s games.

Thoughts…

Both Luton Town and QPR are in great form and so both sides will undoubtedly want to continue their run. Prutton’s prediction that there will be a one goal winning margin looks to be a strong bet, but it could go either way.

A win for either side would go a long way into helping them achieve their goal of finishing in the top six at the end of the campaign, and beating the sides in and around you puts down a huge marker for other teams watching on.

QPR grabbing a victory at Kenilworth Road would be a huge confidence boost for Michael Beale’s side and they could challenge the top two, especially considering Sheffield United’ run of less than satisfactory results as of late.