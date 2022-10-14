‘A real boost to morale’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Rotherham United v Huddersfield Town

Rotherham United host Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Rotherham United have enjoyed a reasonably successful start to life back in the second tier, sitting in 18th position after 13 games played and four points clear of the bottom three. They come into the game with Huddersfield Town with just one win in their last seven games and they will be looking to get back to winning ways tomorrow afternoon.

The Terriers managed to get their third win of the season at the weekend, but it wasn’t enough to see them out of the relegation zone. If they grab a win at Rotherham United it could be enough, if other results go their way. However, they have won just two of their last nine and so need points quickly if they are to steer clear of trouble.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton has had his say on how he feels the game will pan out.

“It’s not quite been the start Matt Taylor would have been hoping for at Rotherham, with just a point from his first two games. They were comfortably beaten at Blackburn on Saturday, too,” he said.

“Mark Fotheringham claimed a first Huddersfield win against Hull last Sunday, which will have provided a real boost to morale. Can they kick on? I reckon they’ll pick up another point here.”

Prutton has predicted both teams will share the points, opting for a 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon. The result would mean Huddersfield Town remain in the relegation zone, but the Millers could jump up a couple of places as a best case scenario.

Thoughts…

Both sides are out of sorts in recent weeks and so a win for either side would be massive for their seasons. However, given their lack of form and lack of wins a draw looks to be a safe prediction from Prutton.

A draw certainly benefits Rotherham United more than Huddersfield Town. The Millers can move up the table even with a point, yet Huddersfield Town need wins if they are to push up the league standings and away from danger.

Given this game looks winnable for both sides, it could certainly go either way. Both sides will fancy their chances. Rotherham United v Huddersfield Town kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday afternoon and is live on the Sky Sports Football.