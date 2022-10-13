Tony Mowbray reveals significant update on Sunderland striker’s injury recovery

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed striker Ellis Simms will not be fit for the clash with Wigan Athletic this weekend but is set to take part in training today (Thursday).

Sunderland have been without a striker for the past four games now, with Simms and Scottish talisman Ross Stewart both on the sidelines.

It’s made for a difficult run for the Black Cats and given Mowbray a selection headache while the pair recover.

Now though, an update has emerged on Everton loanee Simms’ recovery ahead of this weekend’s clash with Wigan Athletic.

As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, Mowbray said that while Simms will not be fit for the clash with the Latics, he is moving closer to a return to fitness and will be involved in some training for the first time today after spending time on the treadmill recently.

Here’s what he had to say when quizzed on his striker dilemma:

“Not a lot changes, Ellis is getting his boots on today and getting back on the grass. “He’s been on the treadmill and he felt fine so he’s getting his boots on and going outside. We’ll have to see how he goes.”

Light at the end of the tunnel…

Simms and Stewart’s injuries have highlighted the need for more depth and the top of the pitch when the January transfer window comes around, but Mowbray’s latest update shows the light at the end of the tunnel is moving closer amid their striker shortage.

The issue won’t be resolved ahead of this weekend it seems, but Simms’ return to training makes for promising reading.

He was in strong form before the blow, picking up three goals in his first eight Championship outings for the Black Cats.

It will be hoped Simms can get firing in front of goal once again when he returns to action, with a comeback seemingly not too far away amid a return training this week.