Swansea City duo set to miss Burnley clash, says Martin

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has confirmed that Joe Allen and Jamie Paterson will miss this weekend’s Championship clash v Burnley.

Swansea City travel to Burnley in the Championship this weekend.

The Swans go into this one in fine form having won their last four league outings, moving up into 6th in the process.

Burnley meanwhile sit two places above Swansea in 4th.

Vincent Kompany’s men haven’t lost any of their last 10 league outings but they’ve only won four of those.

It promises to be a difficult game for both sides at Turf Moor this weekend, and the Swans’ task won’t be any easier with the news that Allen and Paterson won’t be ready for a return.

Speaking to the club ahead of this weekend, Martin said:

“Joe and Pato aren’t quite ready.

“I think we need to get Joe into a place where he can start and not just use him off the bench. We’ve had a little set back with him, nothing major, but we want to get him to a place where he’s really comfortable.

“He’s got a big season ahead for us and Wales, so it makes sense to take a bit more time with him.”

Allen has missed the last three outings with a hamstring injury. The Wales international rejoined the club in the summer and slotted straight into Martin’s XI, but the Swans are coping well in his absence.

Paterson meanwhile has been nursing a groin injury this season, having missed the last four.

Martin said of the 30-year-old:

“Paterson is right at the end of the treatment that is needed.

“He’s on the grass with the sports science team and he’s working with the medical team. We’re hopeful he can be back involved before the international break, but we’ll see.

“He was a huge player for us last season so we’re looking forward to having him back.”

A timely return…

When Allen and Paterson do return, they’ll only help Swansea City to maintain their current form.

Allen’s experience and technical-quality in midfield is unrivalled at Championship level whilst Paterson’s versatility in attack, and eye for goal can really go a long way for the Swans, like it did last season.

Right now though, Swansea City are playing really good football and putting points on the board after their slow start.

A trip to Burnley might be their toughest test of the season yet, but a win here would really instil confidence into the side ahead of the winter break.

Burnley v Swansea City kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.