Sheffield United facing Newcastle United battle in chase for emerging striker

Sheffield United target Bobby Wales is drawing growing interest from Newcastle United, a report from the Daily Record has said.

Sheffield United were credited with interest in Scottish youth star Wales earlier this month, with Football Insider stating that the Blades were keeping tabs on his performances.

The interest comes amid the striker’s eye-catching breakthrough at Kilmarnock and appearances in Scotland’s youth set-up.

Now though, it seems Newcastle United are ready to provide competition for Wales’ signature.

The Daily Record reports that while Sheffield United are indeed among the host of other English clubs keen, the Magpies have been ramping up their interest in Wales over recent weeks, with scouts watching him closely.

It is added that a lucrative offer would be required to tempt Killie into cashing in, though that would seemingly be more of a problem for Sheffield United than Newcastle United.

An increased battle for the Blades…

Sheffield United would be an attractive prospect for a young player like Wales. It’s a move that would offer him a chance to prove himself south of the border and take his game to the next level by joining an upwardly mobile, well-supported club at Bramall Lane.

Kilmarnock’s keenness to keep him is understandable too though. He seems a player they could make a good amount of money of in the future, and they’ll surely be keen to see a player of his talent strut his stuff for their first-team if possible.

Newcastle United’s money provides a problem for both the Blades and Killie though.

It could blow Sheffield United out of the water in the pursuit of Wales and tempt Kilmarnock into selling, so it remains to be seen just how the pursuit pans out.