Report reveals the manager at the top of West Brom’s managerial shortlist

Millwall manager Gary Rowett is being ‘lined up’ for the vacant West Brom job, report Mail Online.

An emerging report from Mail Online has revealed that Millwall boss Rowett, 48, is West Brom’s ideal choice to replace Steve Bruce, who was sacked earlier this week.

Several names have so far been linked with the vacant including Carlos Corberan, Roy Keane and Leam Richardson – the latter two have played down their links.

But Mail Online says that Rowett is ‘top of the Baggies” managerial shortlist with Chris Wilder and axed-Watford boss Rob Edwards ‘amongst the other candidates’.

It’s also claimed that Rowett is keen on the job, and that he’s eager to relocate to the Midlands due to family reasons.

Rowett though has already played down rumours linking him with a move to The Hawthorns.

He told South London Press recently:

“As a manager there is always some speculation and a lot of the times that speculation is unfounded or usually there is not really anything in it.

“For me it is exactly the same, I’ve had three years where all I concentrated on is trying to get Millwall in the top six after finishing eighth, 11th and ninth. That’s all my focus is on now. It’s very, very simple.”

Rowett and West Brom a good fit?

Rowett has certainly done a decent job at Millwall. But this season in particular, he’s come under scrutiny for his inability to change tactics – his style of play is often criticised, but he’s delivered steady league finishes since arriving at The Den almost three years ago to the day.

West Brom need stability. They first and foremost need to drag themselves away from the relegation places before they can think about challenging the top-six.

Rowett has proved that he can compete with Millwall, and with arguably a better playing squad at West Brom, he could take his own game to the next level.

It’s an interesting one and what might come of it over the next few days remains to be seen.