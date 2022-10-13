QPR’s early success under Mick Beale is no accident, the R’s are reaping the rewards of a non-rushed route back to the Premier League

Big moments win big football matches. Turning points define the course of a 90-minute match and indeed a season. And for QPR, many might not have recognised what could be their biggest turning point yet.

Last week, QPR beat Reading 2-1 in a top-six battle, leaving the R’s level on points with Norwich City and Sheffield United after the weekend. It was a third successive win for Mick Beale’s side, and a win earned without talisman Chris Willock who missed the game through injury.

QPR aren’t a one-man team. Far from it. They weren’t last season either, but you’d be forgiven for thinking that Willock’s season-ending hamstring injury in March of this year was what derailed their promotion charge last time round.

Going into the Reading game without Willock undoubtedly made QPR’s task harder. But Beale and his side got through the game rather comfortably despite the one-goal margin. Looking back at the second half of last season, QPR without Willock were like a dog without a bone. This time round, QPR without Willock are just as strong and that Reading game gives us concrete evidence of the progress that QPR have made under Beale in such a short space of time.

Better together…

It’s easy to get carried away in these early stages of the season. But the positive changes at QPR are more than skin deep.

QPR played attacking football under Mark Warburton before. But their Achilles heel was their defensive frailty. Beale though has plugged the previously problematic left-back position with Kenneth Paal and the right-back position – which was as times problematic as well – with Ethan Laird, whilst Leon Balogun and Jake Clarke-Salter’s arrivals give QPR some much-needed options in the middle. Elsewhere on the pitch, Beale’s positive, risk-taking style of play has helped take the games of Willock and Ilias Chair to the next level, with the latter having struggled for consistency under Warburton.

Beyond what we see on the pitch though, the club seems to have stability. A sense of direction and a clear idea of how to get there. It’s taken a while for QPR to reach this stage and for that, the likes of Lee Hoos and Les Ferdinand deserve credit. The club’s repertoire for bringing in unwanted talent and nurturing them goes on, and QPR since Beale’s arrival seems as attractive a destination as ever, and for players of all ages too – Beale spoke in the summer about the amount of players wanting to join his team and that was before we even saw how well he’d eventually get this QPR side playing.

His appointment was certainly a gamble. But it was a calculated one from the board who aren’t rushing their route back to the Premier League after relegation in 2015. Too often teams will throw money at managers on a short-term basis in a bid to achieve short-term success, and eventually it leaves them with an over-inflated squad of high-wage players after successive promotions and relegations. And a lot of the time, those players aren’t all that when it comes back to the Championship grind – look at the likes of Watford and West Brom.

Make no mistake about it; Beale and QPR’s early success this season is not by chance. It’s the result of steady progress made both on and off the pitch over the past few years, a careful and sustainable approach to transfer dealings in and out, and an added degree of humanity. A sense of togetherness that goes unnoticed when it’s not there.

Mick Beale…

Speaking in a recent press conference, Beale addressed a reporter as ‘mate’. It’s nothing, but how often do you hear a manager say that?

For all his know-how on the pitch, Beale is a real people’s person. Managing a club like QPR, closely surrounded by clubs enjoying more success in Brentford, Fulham and of course Chelsea, Beale needs to have a touch of humanity and humility to his person. He’s got exactly that, and his calm yet determined demeanour is rubbing off on both the players and fans who seem more united than they have been in years.

Warburton will go down as a good QPR manager. But too often during his tenure there seemed to be a rift between him and the fans. With Beale, even if times get tough this season or next – which they more than likely will – it’s difficult to see the fans turning on him like a large portion did when Warburton was struggling at the helm. And not just Warburton; Steve McClaren, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and to a degree Ian Holloway, all left the club in somewhat sour circumstances.

QPR have been on a tough road back to civilisation after their years of misspending at the start of the decade, and since their relegation from the Premier League seven years ago. But credit where credit is due; the club have redefined themselves in the correct way. They’ve put together a squad of young and hungry players with a likewise coach in charge, and if promotion doesn’t come this season then so be it. QPR remain on track to eventually achieve that and unlike a lot of teams who break out of the Championship, R’s fans would back their team to recruit well and begin to re-establish themselves as a Premier League side.

What we’re seeing is a fine example of how to deal with relegation. QPR have bought into a new type of managerial appointment in Beale and it’s set an example for the rest of the second tier roster.