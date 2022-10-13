‘This game can only go one way’ – Luton Town v QPR prediction: The72

Luton Town and Queens Park Rangers meet in a lunchtime kick-off at Kenilworth Road this Saturday.

The home side stretched their unbeaten run to five with a point against struggling West Bromwich Albion last week, with the Hatters starting to overcome their early-season wobbles. Nathan Jones’ men now find themselves 10th in the Championship table, six points behind the weekend’s opponents in 3rd.

However, Town have performed poorly in Bedfordshire this term, with a solitary home victory coming at the expense of Blackburn Rovers in the middle of last month.

Given QPR’s impressive away form, the Hatters will need to improve significantly to have any chance of defeating Michael Beale’s side.

Indeed, the QPR boss will be ecstatic with the R’s performances on the road, grabbing 13 points from a possible 21. Moreover, a string of three straight wins has catapulted the West London outfit onto level points with Sheffield United and Norwich City at the summit of the division, with one of these impressive results coming at Brammall Lane.

A win for the Loftus Road-side before the 3pm fixtures on Saturday afternoon could serve to put considerable pressure on both the Blades and Canaries, who kick-off later in the day at 3pm and 7.45pm respectively.

We asked a handful of The72 writers to offer their predictions ahead of the game…

Ryan Murray

”Luton Town have somewhat addressed the issues faced at the beginning of this campaign, but will only be cautiously optimistic following two successive draws against teams positioned in the relegation zone. If the Hatters are to reach the levels found in last season’s journey to the play-off, they’ll need to find some consistency on home turf.

“Conversely, QPR will be relishing a trip to Kenilworth Road, with 4 wins coming away from Loftus Road already this term. Beale has proved his managerial credibility whilst in roles assistant manager roles at Rangers and Aston Villa and may take the R’s back towards the Premiership promised land.

“For those reasons, I expect Beale’s side to emerge comfortable winners here.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 0-2 QPR

James Ray

“For me, this game can only go one way.

“Kenilworth Road isn’t the fortress it was before and the R’s are in imperious form, especially away from home.

“Over recent weeks, Beale’s QPR have looked like promotion material and I fully expect them to collect a fourth consecutive home win here. Luton Town may provide a more stern test than some might think given that they’re five undefeated in the Championship, but the R’s should have too much for them here.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 1-3 QPR