Preston North End managers quiz – how much can you remember about the club’s former bosses?

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe is currently the man tasked with taking the Lilywhites up the Championship table.

Preston North End named Lowe as boss after his impressive stint with Plymouth Argyle, bringing him in as the replacement for Frankie McAvoy who had been relieved of his duties.

Since then, Lowe has made his mark on the playing squad at Deepdale and cuts a popular figure among supporters.

The Lilywhites are looking to push towards the upper end of the Championship table under his management and the early signs are looking promising this season. He’s masterminded a fantastic defensive record and if they can start to find the back of the net and keep things tight and the back, Preston North End could be one to watch under his guide.

But how well do you know the club’s managerial past and present?

Test your knowledge in our latest Preston North End managers quiz!