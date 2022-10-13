Preston boss sets injury return date for Tottenham Hotspur loanee Troy Parrott

Preston boss Ryan Lowe has given an update on the injury sustained to striker Troy Parrott in an interview with Lancs Live.

Preston signed Parrott on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur, and he has gone on to play 15 times for the Lilywhites in all competitions, scoring two goals during that time.

He picked up a hamstring injury in the 3-2 victory over Norwich City last weekend, with the player thought to be out of action for the ‘foreseeable future’, Lowe revealed to the club’s official website.

There was no return date specified initially, with the club set to monitor and assess the 20-year-old. He will continue his rehabilitation over the coming months, but Lowe is hopeful he will have Parrott back at his disposal in just a couple of months time.

“After the World Cup, so hopefully once we are back,” he told Lancs Live when asked about the player’s return date.

“Our game against Blackburn, I am hoping to have him back for that yeah. He is fine, he’s alright and has watched the game tonight. He’s in good spirits, but disappointed obviously because he’s going to be out for a little while.

“But Troy is the least of our worries at the moment – he’s just got to make sure he gets himself right. He’s got a good medical team and we’re in contact with Tottenham – liaising with them. He will stay with us for his recovery, which is good, and we’ve got to just get him on the mend as quick as we can.”

Preston take on Blackburn Rovers on December 10th and so he is expected to miss the next seven games, if he is set to return as planned.

Many feared Parrott could be out for a longer period of time, but to miss seven games and two months worth of football does not seem too much of an issue in the grand scheme of things and is perhaps better than many would have expected.

The striker will want to get back to full fitness as quickly as possible, but will not be rushed back into the first-team fold so to not aggravate the hamstring strain. Preston are looking to mount a charge on the top six and Parrott will want to be a part of that.

Similarly, both Lowe and the Preston supporters will know that they need their best players fit and available to achive their goal of a play-off spot and so getting Parrott back into the squad and firing will be imperative.