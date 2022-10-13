Plymouth Argyle managers quiz – how much can you remember about the club’s former bosses?

Plymouth Argyle currently have Steven Schumacher in charge, with the 38-year-old leading them on a League One promotion hunt.

Plymouth Argyle named Schumacher as their manager in December 2021, swiftly taking the role after Ryan Lowe’s departure.

He had served as Lowe’s no.2 before he headed to Preston North End, leaving Schumacher to carry on the good work done by Lowe and continue taking the Pilgrims to the next level.

He’s viewed as one of the EFL’s top young coaches and he’s a popular figure among supporters, and plenty of former bosses still live on in the memory of Plymouth Argyle fans.

From the earliest of days when the likes of Frank Brettell and Bob Jack led the club, to modern era managers like Holloway, Adams and Lowe, plenty of notable names have stood at the helm at Home Park.

But how well do you know the club’s managerial history?

