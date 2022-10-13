Pearson issues injury update on Bristol City defender

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has given an update on the extent of Kane Wilson’s injury in an interview with Bristol World. Bristol City signed Wilson from Forest Green Rovers in the summer, but the right-back has been a bit-part player for the Robins so far, starting just one game in all competitions. In a cameo appearance from the bench, the 22-year-old suffered a knee injury in the 2-1 home defeat to QPR earlier this month. He has since undergone surgery and is believed to be out for a considerable period of time. The extent of the injury wasn’t clear initially, but Bristol City boss Pearson has revealed that the club expect Wilson to continue his recovery into the new year.

“Four months, something like that,” he told Bristol World when asked about the defender’s return date.

This would suggest Wilson is set to return in February 2023, and could potentially miss up to 20 matches.

Bristol City staff and supporters will be hoping to see him return to action before the planned date, but he will likely have to bide his time and be certain he is fit enough to return, as to not aggravate the injury.

A blow for Bristol City…

Despite not necessarily being a first-team regular, Wilson was signed in the summer for a reason and so is a valued member of the squad. He provides useful cover from the bench and could have played his way into Pearson’s thinking had he stayed fit.

As he is a regular back-up, the Robins do have enough to get by in the meantime. Mark Sykes will continue at right wing-back, whilst they have Zak Vyner can play as a right-back if needed.

With him expected to miss four months, this does mean Bristol City could look to the January transfer window as a way of buying a new player to provide cover and to compete with Sykes at right wing-back.