‘I have no confidence in them here’ – Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

Middlesbrough host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Middlesbrough come into this weekend’s clash with Blackburn Rovers still without a permanent boss.

Leo Percovich has been in charge on a caretaker basis since the decision to sack Chris Wilder at the start of last week. Since then, Boro have picked up one win and lost once, losing out to Millwall last time out. They’re still sat down in 21st place, and the new boss will need to turn things around quickly.

Blackburn Rovers aren’t in the greatest of form either. They’ve traded wins and losses since August but still find themselves in a strong 7th position.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side are dire need of some consistency though, and after an uninspired performance away at Wigan Athletic in midweek, a much-improved performance will be demanded by the fans making the journey to the Riverside.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have made their score predictions for the clash…

James Ray

“Middlesbrough’s poor performances and managerial situation combined with Blackburn Rovers’ disappointing form on the road makes this once a difficult game to call.

“Boro’s form at home hasn’t been terrible though, despite their struggles. If Percovich can get the home crowd firing and behind his side, it could be a difficult tie for Blackburn who looked completely devoid of inspiration against Wigan.

“If they’re on their game, Rovers could come away with a much-needed away win here, but their performance at the DW was so drab that I have no confidence in them here.

“I’m going for a home win.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-0 Blackburn Rovers

Luke Phelps

“Blackburn are really frustrating this season. Even as a neutral here, it’s frustrating to see Blackburn play so well one week then so poorly the next.

“But they remain in 7th place of the table for a reason. They’re capable of beating anyone in the league but it just depends which Blackburn side shows up on Saturday.

“I’m not expecting Middlesbrough to do much on Saturday and so I think the momentum will be with Rovers despite their midweek defeat v Wigan.

“It’ll be tight, but I think Rovers might just take this one.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-2 Blackburn Rovers