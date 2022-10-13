Newport County interview former Huddersfield Town figure over vacant managerial post

Newport County have interviewed David Webb over the vacant managerial post at Rodney Parade, The Independent has reported.

Newport County are on the hunt for a new boss after making the decision to part ways with James Rowberry.

It comes after a poor start to the League Two campaign that has left them down in 18th, with the club struggling to take steps up the division after some previously promising campaigns under the management of Michael Flynn.

The decision means the hunt for a new boss has now commenced, and among those on the radar is reportedly Webb.

The Independent states that Webb has been interviewed over the vacant job with Newport County. It remains to be seen if he can land them job, but he’d be another coach that arrives with limited dugout experience.

More on Webb…

Although Webb’s only experience in the dugout came as Millwall’s academy boss between 2007 and 2010, he also spent time coaching at Crystal Palace and Spurs in his earlier career.

Since then, he’s moved into more of a backroom role.

He was a scout at Southampton before becoming Bournemouth’s head of scouting under Eddie Howe’s management then holding a scouting role at Tottenham Hotspur during Mauricio Pochettino’s tenure.

Webb then spent just under a year as a technical director at Swedish side Ostersund before taking up the same position at Huddersfield Town. He only held the role between August 2019 and April 2020 though and he’s remained out the game since.

It certainly makes for a left-field contender for the vacant post, but it will be interesting to see just how the Exiles’ reported interest in Webb develops.