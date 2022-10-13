Middlesbrough manager latest: Conflicting Carrick reports emerge, German boss on the radar + more

Middlesbrough remain without a manager after sacking Chris Wilder last week, and speculation over the vacant post has been rife ever since.

Middlesbrough have been led by Leo Percovich on a caretaker basis since, picking up one win and one defeat.

But with Boro still managerless and languishing down in 21st, here’s all the latest on their search for a new boss…

Michael Carrick emerged as a strong contender for the vacant post at the Riverside. It would be his first role as a manager after picking up experience as a no.2 at Manchester United, but conflicting reports have emerged over his situation.

The Athletic stated talks had broken down and that he was unlikely to be named the new boss.

However, in the wake of those claims, Teesside Live stated yesterday that he wasn’t out of the running yet and discussions have continued, so it remains to be seen just what the state of play is on that front.

Carrick is also said to have been recommended by England boss and former Middlesbrough manager Gareth Southgate.

That’s according to Sky Sports, who have also claimed Hannes Wolf, formerly of Bayer Leverkusen, VfB Stuttgart and Hamburg, is another contender.

Rob Edwards has remained in the frame though despite Carrick’s recent emergence, with Rob Edwards still at the table as an option after an interview last week.

#MUFC legend Michael Carrick now seen by #Boro as their top target to replace Chris Wilder and is now in formal talks. They want a head coach as oppposed to a manager. Rob Edwards still at the table after being interviewed last week. @talkSPORT — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) October 11, 2022

That said, Edwards has since emerged as a shock contender for the Wolves job, so his situation is up in the air somewhat too.

Elsewhere, Carlos Corberan, another to be linked with the post, has said that he hopes to return to management in England after a short-lived stint with Olympiacos. Amid links with Boro and West Brom, he still holds the desire to get a promotion to the Premier League on his CV.

Finally, while a range of external names have been linked, i News has said an internal appointment isn’t out of the question.

Current caretaker boss Percovich and stand-in first-team coach Lee Cattermole are both options being looked at too, it is said. Cattermole is rumoured to have impressed as U18s boss and could be an intriguing contender for the post.

Boro need to get this appointment right, but a new manager is needed sooner rather than later.