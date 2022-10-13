Luton Town boss shares ‘unfortunate’ injury update on summer signing

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has provided a worrying update on Cauley Woodrow’s injury in an interview with Luton Today.

Luton Town signed Woodrow from Barnsley in the summer and he has gone on to play eight times in all competitions. However, he is yet to find the net for his new side and his wait for a goal looks set to continue.

The 27-year-old picked up a calf injury in training last month and has missed the last three games, with the Hatters having picked up one win and two draws in his absence.

Luton Town boss Jones and the supporters will be hoping to have Woodrow available for selection as quickly as possible, yet Jones has given an update to Luton Today, stating it is likely to be closer to the World Cup break.

"He'll be a number of weeks which will take him really close to the international [break], so it's about monitoring that," said Jones. "He did his calf in training, out of absolutely nothing really, which is very, very strange, but that's what's been happening to us." Jones revealed it was 'very unfortunate' for all parties involved, and suggested Woodrow will be in his thinking when he returns to the fold. "We were looking to play him again, so it is very, very unfortunate for Cauley and for us really, because he was growing into a big player for us." A blow for Woodrow… Having secured his move to Luton Town in the summer, Woodrow's Hatters career hasn't really got going as of yet. He has made just two starts in the league and is still looking for his first goal for his new side, and the injury just stunts his progress further.

He has proven his worth in the EFL with other clubs and so can be a solid addition to the ranks at Kenilworth Road once he finds his form. The forward will no doubt want to get back to his best and hit the ground running upon his return.

Luton Town do have players to deputise up front whilst Woodrow continues his recovery, whilst there could also be opportunities for players on the peripheries to provide cover. There is also the option to dip into the free agent market prior to Woodrow’s return, although this is not a necessity nor likely given their players they have in reserve at this time.