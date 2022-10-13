Key Reading man set to miss the next month with hamstring injury

Reading are set to be without injured defender Sam Hutchinson for up to four weeks, according to Berkshire Live.

Reading have surprised everyone this season. Following their 21st placed finish last time out, many expected them to be fighting in a relegation battle again this time around.

However, Paul Ince’s men sit in 5th place after 13 games played and have the joint-most amount of wins under their belts with seven, and are two points off top of the league.

They will want to keep this momentum going between now and the end of the campaign, and to do that they will need their best and most experienced players fit and available.

That’s why it comes as such a blow that defender Hutchinson will likely miss the next month of action, according to Berkshire Live.

The centre-back limped off in the away defeat to QPR last week, leaving just two fit senior centre-backs at Ince’s disposal. The Royals currently have four centre-backs out injured including Hutchinson, with Naby Sarr, Scott Dann and Liam Moore all on the treatment table until December at the earliest.

A huge blow for Reading…

For any side to have just two fit senior centre-backs at any point in the season is tough, but when you are looking to mount a charge on the top six, you need all the help you can get. So Hutchinson’s injury is a huge blow for Reading.

The injury is untimely, as they are missing the majority of their centre-backs and it leaves Ince in a predicament between now and their proposed returns in December.

It could be an option to bring through youth players as back-up, or move a holding midfielder into that position as a temporary solution. Whilst Ince may considering delving into the free agent market for a short-term option.