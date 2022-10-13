Heckingbottom reveals Sander Berge return date as he confirms serious injury blow for Sheffield United midfielder

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that midfielder Sander Berge ‘will be back after the World Cup’ after suffering an ankle ligament injury.

Berge suffered an injury in the final minutes of the defeat v QPR earlier this month.

The injury seemed a serous one at first glance and now, Blades boss Heckingbottom has confirmed that Berge’s injury is a serous one.

He told the club ahead of this weekend’s home game v Blackpool:

“Sander will be back after the World Cup, he’s ruptured his ankle ligaments. Doesn’t need surgery but was as bad as it looked.”

Since the 1-0 defeat at home to QPR, Sheffield United have lost away at Stoke City, with the Blades now winless in their last three league fixtures.

And Berge’s absence will come as a real blow to both him and Heckingbottom – Berge has suffered with injuries in the past but he was really starting to rack up the appearances for his side, and prove his worth after a tough couple of years.

The Norwegian midfielder has featured 12 times in the Championship this season, scoring three and assisting as many.

Moving on…

Sheffield United can’t dwell on this injury. It’s definitely a blow and the Blades will feel very hard done by given the circumstances that the injury was picked up in.

But Heckingbottom has worked wonders with a lengthy injury list for the past few months and so he’ll know what he needs to do to keep his side’s promotion push on track.

They have a great chance to return to winning ways this weekend with Blackpool visiting Bramall Lane.

Berge’s absence will leave a void in midfield but it could give someone new a chance to impress in the first-team.

Sheffield United v Blackpool kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.