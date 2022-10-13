Heckingbottom considering loaning out Sheffield United midfielder in January

Sheffield United midfielder Ismaila Coulibaly could be allowed to leave the club on loan in January, manager Paul Heckingbottom has told Yorkshire Live.

Sheffield United signed Coulibaly back in 2019 from Norwegian side Sarpsborg and was immediately sent on a two-year loan deal to Belgian outfit Beerschot.

Now having returned to Bramall Lane he was looking to make his mark in the Championship. However, the 21-year-old is out nursing an injury and is yet to make his debut for the Blades.

With that in mind, it is unknown when he will return to the fold, and so in order to build up his fitness he could be allowed to leave on loan.

The question was put to Blades boss Heckingbottom by Yorkshire Live, who refused to rule out that possibility, but said this would need to be addressed further down the line.

“We’ll see how he comes back and the state of play that we’re at. That will be a conversation for me and him, we may need him,” he said.

“We may want him in and use him in terms of getting his fitness up here with games here because we may need the body.

“If we think we are covered enough then the quickest way to get him back to the levels we want may be to look at other game time [elsewhere].”

A loan exit could be the best option for all parties…

Whilst the midfielder continues his rehabilitation and recovery, it is looking increasingly unlikely that he will be able to stake his claim in the first-team, as Sheffield United look to mount a push for a place in the top two come the end of the season. So a loan exit could be the best solution.

He has already spent his whole Sheffield United career out on loan and so may not wish to depart on a temporary basis again if he has any say on the matter. But it will likely benefit the player in the long run and he would return fitter and be in a better to break into the first-team.

However, Heckingbottom is right to not rule out Coulibaly staying at Bramall Lane given they could be short on numbers in midfield when he returns. They won’t want to rush into any decision and will need to prepare for all outcomes.