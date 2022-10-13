Emerging report suggests Everton and Leeds United remain keen on in-demand Championship attacker

Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz remains a man in-demand, and it appears that the likes of Leeds United and Everton remain keen.

Brereton Diaz was seemingly on the verge of leaving Blackburn Rovers last summer.

Fulham were the team making the most effort to sign the Chilean international, who remains out of contract next summer.

But Leeds United and Everton were both heavily mentioned and fresh reports coming out of Europe suggest that the Premier League pair remain keen on the striker.

Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo (via Sport Witness) says that Spanish sides Sevilla, Almeria, RC Celta and Valencia are all keeping tabs on the striker, alongside the likes of Everton and Leeds.

Italian giants AC Milan are also said to be keeping an eye on his situation.

With the 23-year-old out of contract next summer, he’s free to discuss a potential pre-contract agreement come January.

Brereton Diaz has scored seven goals so far in the Championship this season, adding to his 22 goals scored in the second tier last time round.

Brereton Diaz’s Blackburn days numbered?

Blackburn are in a really difficult position here.

They face losing their star man for nothing when his contract runs out next summer, and there seems to be very little that the club can do about it.

Perhaps the best outcome they can hope for is that Brereton Diaz signs on for an extra year and Rovers sell him for a cut price fee next summer, as to avoid losing him for free.

It’d be a real blow if Blackburn do end up releasing Brereton Diaz – he’s a quality player for them in the Championship and at his peak, he probably warrants the £20million price tag he’s been given in the past.

For now though, he remains their player and he’ll be key in any promotion hopes this season.

For the likes of Everton and Leeds, the idea of bringing in Brereton Diaz for free next summer or for a cut price fee in January is exciting, but with a number of European clubs interested it’ll make their pursuit of the Chilean very difficult.