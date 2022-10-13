Championship manager would cost West Brom millions in compensation, report says

An emerging report from Swansea Independent has suggested that West Brom would have to pay Swansea City ‘compensation in the millions’ if they were to bring in Russell Martin.

West Brom’s managerial search rumbles on. Steve Bruce was axed at the start of the week and since, a number of names have been linked with the vacancy.

And one of the names linked with Martin.

The Athletic revealed that the Swansea City boss is a person of interest to the Baggies board, but Martin won’t come cheap according to trusted Swansea City website Swansea Independent.

They write:

“Martin won’t come cheap, when he joined the Swans sixteen months ago some very firm agreements were put in place to ensure a degree of trust between the Swans and Martin. Not least any club getting his services would be paying compensation in the millions.”

Martin was appointed as Swansea City manager in August last year. He guided the Swans to a 15th place finish last time round and sees his side sat in 6th place as things stand right now.

West Brom meanwhile are slumped in 22nd place of the table and without a win in any of their previous eight league games.

The state of play…

Millwall boss Gary Rowett is the man being most closely linked with the West Brom job right now.

He’s played down the rumours though and so where that leaves West Brom remains to be seen, with names like Roy Keane and Leam Richardson having also played down reports linking them with the job.

And it doesn’t seem like Martin would be keen either – he’s doing well at Swansea City and he could yet be challenging for promotion with the club, so swapping that for a potential relegation scrap with the Baggies seems like it’d be a poor career move.

Still, there’s plenty of managers left on the market, but with a number of Championship jobs available, West Brom can’t wait too much longer.