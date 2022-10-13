‘Capable of challenging for promotion’ – Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley prediction: The72

Bolton Wanderers welcome Barnsley to the University of Bolton Stadium in a League One clash on Saturday.

Despite a positive start to the season, the Trotters are without a win in their previous two fixtures and have dropped down into 7th.

Ian Evatt’s side lost in their last outing against Forest Green Rovers, with Connor Wickham’s first-half strike the difference between the sides.

The Tykes meanwhile have made a steady beginning to the campaign under the stewardship of Michael Duff and sit in 6th after 12 game,s providing a solid platform to build on before the winter break.

Duff’s men were beaten in their previous game at home to Exeter City.

Ahead of this Saturday’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Ben Pitkeathly

“The Trotters were close to reaching the play-offs last season but came up short, though they seem better equipped to challenge this season with Dion Charles providing an extra goal threat.

“Duff continues to prove why he is such a highly-rated manager by his early but moderate success with the Oakwell-based outfit, and the form of Josh Benson among others has proved vital.

“The teams are level on points going into the game, so it is likely to be an even affair, and one goal could decide the outcome.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 1-0 Barnsley

Luke Phelps

“This is a huge game in League One. Both these teams are capable of challenging for promotion and this game will give a good indication of how either side will fare this season.

“Bolton have always been formidable at home under Evatt. This season, they have the third best home record in the league, but Barnsley have the fourth best away record.

“It’s going to be a really exciting game and given both sides’ quality, but I’m going to have to go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 1-1 Barnsley