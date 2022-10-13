‘Can only see one winner here’ – Bristol City v Millwall prediction: The72

Bristol City host Millwall in Championship action this weekend.

Bristol City made a long-awaited return to winning ways with a late 2-1 win over Preston North End in midweek.

Rob Atkinson scored both goals to half the Robins’ five-game winless run, lifting them back up to 11th after a poor run of form saw them fall away from the play-off spots and back towards the lower echelons of the division. They’ll be hoping that midweek win stands them in good stead ahead of their second consecutive home game.

Millwall make the trip to Ashton Gate this time around, and they’re in dire need of an away win.

The Lions’ home form is among the better sides in the division but their away record is preventing them from pushing towards the play-offs. Gary Rowett’s side sit in 15th at the moment with the boss coming under some pressure as fans, though they did emerge victorious against Middlesbrough last time out.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“I do think Millwall are capable of making another push towards the play-off spots, but they really need to turn their away form around if they want to emulate last season’s efforts.

“It’s putting pressure on Rowett and preventing them from gaining any serious momentum. Ashton Gate isn’t an easy place to go either, even if the Robins have only just got themselves back to winning ways.

“Millwall have the ability in their ranks to get a result here, but with Bristol City’s strong home record up against the Lions’ poor away form, I can only see one winner here.

“I’m backing Bristol City to take all three points.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Millwall

Luke Phelps

“These two teams are really unpredictable this season. I can see both ending up near the top-six but I can also see both ending up in the bottom half of the table come May.

“But Millwall’s away form is a real cause for concern, and with Bristol City coming off the back of a much-needed win over Preston North End last night, I can see them going into this one with confidence.

“I’m going to go for a narrow home win.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-0 Millwall