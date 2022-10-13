Bristol City attacking stars emerge as targets for Premier League club

Bristol City forwards Antoine Semenyo and Tommy Conway are both targets for Crystal Palace, Football League World has claimed.

Bristol City’s youth academy has seen some top talents break through and emerge as first-team regulars in recent seasons.

Ghanaian international Semenyo is among the headline names to do so, becoming a regular in the senior side at Ashton Gate and going from strength to strength under Nigel Pearson. Scottish forward Conway has caught the eyes this season too, managing seven goals and three assists in 16 games across all competitions.

Now, as per Football League World, both have drawn interest from the top-flight.

They state that Crystal Palace are eyeing both Bristol City stars with a view to swoop in on the club.

Semenyo is no stranger to Premier League links and another swoop would see the Eagles rekindle previous interest in the forward. As for Conway, it is said Palace could look to bring him in and then send him back on loan to Bristol City for six months to continue his development.

The next big-money sales?

Bristol City will surely want to keep talented players like Semenyo and Conway on the books to help maintain their own ambitions. However, both have the potential to play at a higher level and the Robins are no strangers to landing big fees for their star men.

The main two to do so are defenders Adam Webster and Lloyd Kelly, who joined Brighton and Bournemouth respectively.

Josh Brownhill and Joe Bryan are two more to have made the step up to the Premier League for decent fees, so it wouldn’t be all that surprising if Semenyo and Conway followed in their footsteps and headed up to the top-flight at some point.