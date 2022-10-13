Bolton Wanderers managers quiz – how much can you remember about the club’s former bosses?

Bolton Wanderers are challenging for a return to the Championship – after more than three years since dropping out of the second tier.

But after a detour to the fourth tier of English football, things are starting to look up for the Trotters.

Ian Evatt is the man at the helm and he’s given the club a new lease of life after some tough years for the Greater Manchester club.

The 40-year-old joins a number of iconic names to have held the Bolton Wanderers job, but how much can you remember about the cub’s previous managers?

Try your hand at our latest Bolton Wanderers quiz and see if you can score 100%!