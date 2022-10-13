Blackburn Rovers confirm swoop for Lincoln City coach

Blackburn Rovers have brought in Jordan McCann from Lincoln City as their new head of academy coaching, it has been confirmed.

Blackburn Rovers’ youth academy has seen a whole host of talents emerge and break into the first-team in recent years.

The good work done in the club’s youth set-up provided a solid supply of future senior players for previous boss Tony Mowbray, and a number of youngsters have emerged in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s plans in the early stages of his Ewood Park tenure too.

Now, a new key figure has arrived at Ewood Park.

As announced on the club’s official website on Wednesday evening, Jordan McCann has arrived as the club’s new head of academy coaching, coming into after the departure of Tony Carss.

Behind him, he has experience working as head of academy coaching at Luton Town and he joins from Lincoln City, where he was academy manager at Sincil Bank.

The next generation at Ewood Park…

After the likes of Lewis Travis, John Buckley, Scott Wharton and the since-departed Ryan Nyambe broke into the side under Mowbray, there’s a new generation now coming through under Tomasson.

Adam Wharton and Ashley Phillips have both broken into the side under the Danish boss, and a selection of the club’s other talents like Jake Garrett, Sam Barnes and Jack Vale will be determined to follow in their footsteps.

With the help of McCann, it will be hoped those mentioned and the other promising players on the books in Lancashire can take their game to the next level and prove they’re ready to make a breakthrough with Blackburn Rovers.