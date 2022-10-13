Birmingham City swoop to snap up free agent defender

Birmingham City have completed the signing of 20-year-old defender Lewis Cunningham on a free transfer, it has been confirmed.

Birmingham City’s youth academy has been increasingly productive over the past few years, with a whole host of players progressing through their ranks, into the U21s setup and eventually into the senior side.

Jordan James, Nico Gordon, Jobe Bellingham and George Hall are just some of the names to feature for the first-team after coming through their esteemed academy.

Now, a new addition to the U21s side has been made in the form of defender Cunningham.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, the 20-year-old arrives on a free transfer after his contract with York City expired in the summer.

Cunningham has been on trial with the Blues recently, featuring for the club’s development team before earning a one-year contract at St. Andrew’s. There’s the option to extend his stay by another 12 months included in the deal too.

1 of 10 Who stood in as caretaker manager after Harry Redknapp's departure in September 2017? Eric Black Lee Carsley Steve Spooner Craig Gardner

The path to the first-team…

As highlighted before, there’s plenty of youth players who have emerged from the Birmingham City youth ranks and picked up senior appearances for the club.

Cunningham will be hoping to become the latest to join the long list of youngsters to make a first-team breakthrough at St. Andrew’s, though it will be down to him to keep impressing for Steve Spooner’s side.

Prior to his time with York City, Cunningham has also spent time with Manchester City, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers.

He’s got a decent footballing education behind him it seems then and though he’s still waiting for his senior debut, it will be hoped that comes in Birmingham City colours after his latest move.