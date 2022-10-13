BBC reporter makes contrasting claim on Millwall boss’ links to vacant West Brom job

BBC reporter Simon Stone says that Millwall boss Gary Rowett is ‘not in line’ for the West Brom job.

Rowett’s name has been heavily mentioned alongside the West Brom job, after the Baggies parted ways with Steve Bruce at the start of the week.

Several reports have emerged claiming that Rowett is West Brom’s no.1 choice to replace Bruce, with some sources even suggesting that Rowett is keen on moving to The Hawthorns.

But BBC report Stone has taken to Twitter to say that Rowett is not in the running for the West Brom job, and that the 48-year-old Millwall boss ‘doesn’t fit’ the template wanted by the Baggies board.

Gary Rowett not in line for @WBA job am told. Chief exec Ron Gourlay leading extensive recruitment process and Rowett doesn't fit template. Richard Beale in charge for Saturday's game against Reading. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) October 13, 2022

Ron Gourlay now has a mammoth task n his hands. He has to find a manager who the club can first of all afford to bring in, and who can then deliver the success that they want and keep the fans on boards.

Baggies fans are rapidly losing faith in the club’s hierarchy after poor couple of seasons in the Championship.

So who does fit the template for West Brom?

It’s not clear what exactly the ‘template’ for West Brom is.

Obviously, the aim is to reach the Premier League, but reports are pointing towards West Brom wanting a long-term manager in place, to rebuild the club.

Rowett has done something similar at Millwall but his side continue to fall short of the play-offs.

West Brom may want someone withe experience but these kind of managers aren’t always the best options – look at Bruce for example, and Chris Wilder and Middlesbrough.

The Baggies will need time to find the right man but wait too long, and the right man might go somewhere else with West Brom not alone in their search for a new boss.