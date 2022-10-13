‘All indications I’ve had…’ – Trusted reporter discusses West Brom’s links with Millwall boss Gary Rowett

Millwall boss Gary Rowett continues to be linked with the West Brom job.

Rowett, 48, was initially linked with the job earlier this week.

Since, reports have revealed that he’s top of the Baggies’ managerial wishlist and it’s even been claimed that Rowett is keen on taking the job.

But Rowett has played down the rumours, saying that he’s solely focused on achieving a top-six finish with Millwall.

And now, South London Press journalist Richard Cawley has weighed in on the situation.

He tweeted:

FWIW I don't think it's going to happen. All indications I've had are that stories GR is favourite or poised for the job are wide of the mark. #Millwall — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) October 13, 2022

Rowett is now in his fourth season at The Den. He’s achieved an 8th place, 11th place and 9th place finish as Lions boss, with his side having started this season inconsistently.

Millwall currently sit in 15th place of the Championship table compared to West Brom who sit in 22nd – managerless and winless in their last eight league fixtures.

Rowett to West Brom just paper talk?

Cawley is a trusted source on Millwall gossip. But football moves fast and West Brom look to be keen on making a relatively quick appointment, and if they really want Rowett then they might make a move for him.

The Baggies though really need to make sure that they get the right man, as bringing in the wrong manager could see them struggle this season, and maybe even toy with relegation.

Rowett is an experienced name in the Championship and his CV speaks for itself. But he has unfinished business at The Den and whilst the West Brom job may be an attractive one, it’s difficult to see Rowett jumping ship now.

West Brom return to action v Reading this weekend.